If you’ve wondered whether or not your accounting degree could take you on unconventional paths in the field, this article is for you!

Hope Jefferson’s story proves that with passion and persistence, you can turn an accounting degree into a launchpad for diverse and exciting career opportunities. Buckle up and get ready to be inspired by how Hope has remixed her career, by using accounting skills to support her passions for community empowerment and fashion!

Kickoff: The TRACK Internship at Plante Moran

Hope’s career started with a bang as a TRACK intern at Plante Moran, one of the largest accounting firms in the U.S. Designed to build leadership skills for racially diverse college freshmen and sophomores, the TRACK program strategically places students in multi-year internships. “The TRACK program was my first corporate experience. During my 8-week internship, I shadowed Senior Staff, Managers, and Partners, and had hands-on experience with client engagements between Plante Moran’s Tax, Audit, Consulting, and Wealth Management services,” she recalls.

The great news is that there are many different firms that offer similar programs that you can take advantage of. Her advice for landing said opportunities? “Go to as many career fairs as possible, get involved with business student organizations, attend business and accounting conferences to learn and network, stay persistent in the career services department at your university, and actively seek out internships and apply, even if you don’t fulfill all the requirements.”

Purposeful Pivot: From Tax to Healthcare Reimbursement

After completing her internships, she received a full-time offer from Plante Moran and continued to excel there. Initially, Hope enjoyed working in Wealth Management Tax, a role she secured after discussing her interests with her human resources rep. But after a year, she felt the need for something different and asked her firm for their help in transitioning to a different role — “Plante Moran has a plethora of opportunities to explore,” she says. A partner from her TRACK internship introduced her to Healthcare Reimbursement, a field focused on managing and optimizing the payment process for healthcare services; this allowed her to apply her analytical skills and regulatory knowledge in a new, impactful way. This is a perfect example of the importance of relationship building and the support you can get from cultivating and maintaining professional relationships!

Power Moves: Boosting Black Businesses

Hope’s ability to build relationships didn’t just benefit her career at Plante Moran; it also fueled her passion for community empowerment. Hope’s passion for empowering Black businesses and organizing cultural events, led to her decision to create initiatives that provide resources and exposure to help Black businesses thrive. “Ultimately, the main goal is empowerment. Empowering African American entrepreneurs and businesses is close to my heart. I believe in creating opportunities for economic growth and self-sufficiency within our community,” she explains.

Hope’s initiatives include mentoring programs, resource workshops, and networking events aimed at supporting African American entrepreneurs. These efforts align with her professional goals and personal passions of making a tangible impact on her community.

Fashion Forward: Launching a Clothing Line

Speaking of Black businesses, Hope is also a business owner herself as she launched a clothing line in 2021. Using her accounting skills, she crafted detailed financial projections and budgets to allocate resources. Despite fierce competition and supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic, she has still celebrated media inquiries about her brand, and has amassed a loyal customer base due to her thoughtful planning. Hope’s journey really demonstrates the impact having a background in accounting can have on entrepreneurial success.

Next Gen Wisdom: Hope’s Tips for Aspiring Accountants

Looking back on her diverse career, Hope has some advice for HBCU students considering unconventional paths in accounting:

Stay Resilient: “Unconventional paths may involve setbacks. Be resilient. Learn from failures and adapt. Sometimes, the most rewarding journeys are the ones less traveled.”

“Seek guidance from professionals who’ve walked similar paths. Their insights can be invaluable.” Pursue Passion: “Don’t settle for a career; aim for a calling. Find what excites you within accounting. Whether it’s forensic accounting, sustainability, or tech-driven roles, align your path with your passion.”

“Don’t settle for a career; aim for a calling. Find what excites you within accounting. Whether it’s forensic accounting, sustainability, or tech-driven roles, align your path with your passion.” Keep Learning: “Stay updated on industry trends, regulations, and emerging technologies.”

Hope Jefferson’s story is a vibrant testament to the dynamic and fulfilling careers an accounting degree can unlock. Her journey from a TRACK intern to a healthcare reimbursement specialist, community leader, and fashion entrepreneur shows that with passion, persistence, and an accounting degree, the possibilities are endless.

Take the Leap: Your Future in Accounting

Ready to chart your own path in accounting just like Hope? Your journey starts right here at your HBCU. Connect with Accounting+ to discover how to maximize every opportunity, from corporate visits to internships, and turn your accounting degree into a launchpad for success. Dream big and make it happen — your future awaits!

