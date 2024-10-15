How Ndonga Sagnia Used Her Accounting Degree to Influence the Tech Industry

Last Updated on October 15, 2024

Hey there, future HBCU innovators! Curious how an accountant can transform into a tech powerhouse? Meet Ndonga Sagnia (pronounced “Nonga” — the “d” is silent), a dynamic accountant and Harvard MBA grad from The Gambia, who moved to the U.S. for college. From tax management at a public accounting firm to co-founding TimeCredit, she’s breaking barriers and making waves in the tech space.

From Africa to America: A Journey of Many Majors

Ndonga's journey began far from the world of accounting. “I started with international business, then added global studies,” she recalls. But it was her advisor who nudged her toward accounting. “He looked at my transcript and said, ‘You should add accounting as a major,’” she says. And just like that, she embarked on a path that would eventually lead to working at one of the largest audit, tax, and consulting firms in the U.S.

The Public Accounting Experience: Lessons Learned

Working at a public accounting firm was a challenging, but exciting opportunity. “You’re promoted every year, and it’s not just a title change; expectations rise too,” Ndonga explains. She thrived in this high-pressure environment, learning invaluable lessons about management, work ethic, and professional communication. “You’re managing other people’s work and teaching, which is crucial in any leadership role,” she adds.

However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing. Navigating corporate culture, especially as a Black professional, came with its own set of challenges. One notable incident involved a client who did not believe she was a consultant. “We were going through a client’s office, and someone stopped me and said, ‘Who are you?’ I explained I was a consultant, and he looked me up and down and said, ‘You’re a consultant?’” she recounts. This interaction left her feeling alienated and uncomfortable.

Thankfully, Ndonga had a supportive network at work that made a significant difference. “When we got back to our audit room, I told the senior manager and the partner. We informed the tax director, who was really upset by it,” she says. “It creates psychological safety when you know people around you are on your side,” she emphasizes.

Breaking into Tech: The Birth of TimeCredit

So, how did Ndonga go from managing taxes to tech innovation? It all started at Harvard Business School. “I was very interested in the startup space but didn’t have the courage initially,” she confesses. But talking to professors, alums, and fellow students changed that.

Her aha moment came when she realized the pain points in accounting, particularly with technical writing and memo generation. “No one had a better solution,” she notes. She decided to create one. Enter TimeCredit, a startup that automates accounting research and document generation.

“We use AI to interpret guidance and write memos, saving countless hours of manual work,” Ndonga explains. This innovation is not just about efficiency; it’s about transforming the way accounting tasks are done.

Advice for Aspiring Accountants and Entrepreneurs

For the Gen-Z trailblazers out there, Ndonga has some solid advice:

Challenge Your Beliefs: “Ask yourself why you think you can’t pivot to a new industry and test those assumptions.”

“Ask yourself why you think you can’t pivot to a new industry and test those assumptions.” Build Your Network: “Find someone in the role you want who has an accounting background and learn from them.”

“Find someone in the role you want who has an accounting background and learn from them.” Be Communicative: “If you’re struggling with a task, don’t stay silent. Ask for help and be transparent.”

Ready to Remix Your Degree?

Ndonga’s story is a testament to the power of adaptability, continuous learning, and following your passions. Whether you’re interested in public accounting or looking to pivot to entrepreneurship, remember that the possibilities are endless with a background in accounting.

