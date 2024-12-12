When it comes to building diversity and tapping into talent from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Fidelity Investments is making waves. At the center of this movement is Jessica Watson, Fidelity's HBCU University Relationship Manager, working in collaboration with the Global D&I-sponsored HBCU Strategy Team. Her role is about more than just recruiting; it’s about creating real connections between HBCU students and Fidelity’s corporate world. And trust me, it's working.

I had the chance to sit down with Jessica to chat about her journey from HBCU student to corporate leader, Fidelity’s strategy for engaging with these schools, and how they’re investing in the next generation of Black professionals. Spoiler: it’s not your typical “career fair and done” approach. Fidelity’s doing something different—and Jessica’s got the receipts to prove it.

From Campus Queen to Corporate Champion

Imagine this: You’re in college, trying to juggle Greek life, student government, and your classes. That was Jessica at North Carolina Central University (NCCU). “I wasn’t thinking about career fairs or post-graduation plans,” Jessica admits. “I was all about student involvement—on the Royal Court, giving university tours, and eventually pledging Alpha Kappa Alpha.”

But it was that student involvement that ended up shaping her career in ways she didn’t expect. Instead of taking the traditional route of internships and career fairs, Jessica built leadership and communication skills through her campus activities. “Looking back, I realize I gained the same soft skills I would have developed in an internship—strategic planning, public speaking, networking—all from being involved in campus organizations,” she explains.

After earning her master’s in higher education and working at Howard University, she eventually transitioned into the corporate world. Now, she’s using that experience to lead Fidelity’s HBCU engagement efforts, bridging the gap between corporate America and HBCU students. If you’re wondering how, stick with me—it’s pretty impressive.

Corporate Meets Campus: The Perfect Blend

It’s no secret that diversity in the workplace is an important topic, but Fidelity isn’t just talking about it—they’re about action. Jessica’s role is all about creating strategic partnerships between Fidelity Investments and HBCUs, and it’s not just a one-size-fits-all approach. “You’ve got to understand the culture of these institutions,” she says. “You can’t just walk onto an HBCU campus and expect doors to open because you have a big brand name.”

Fidelity’s approach? Collaborating with faculty, career services, and student organizations to create long-lasting relationships. It’s about building trust and showing students that Fidelity is invested in their success. For example, at North Carolina A&T, they’re working with the Women in Science and Technology organization to tap into a pipeline of talented Black women preparing for careers in tech.

Jessica explains it perfectly: “It’s a two-way street. We’re offering resources and opportunities, but the faculty are also putting their top students in front of us.” And it's working—Fidelity’s presence on HBCU campuses continues to grow, and the company is supporting student organizations in meaningful ways.

Not Your Average Campus Event: Fidelity's Immersive Experiences

Fidelity Investments isn’t just showing up at career fairs—they’re creating immersive experiences for students that give them a real taste of corporate life.

Take Fidelity’s HBCU Day in North Carolina, where they brought students from six different HBCUs to their office for a deep dive into what working at Fidelity Investments looks like. “We got incredible feedback from both the students and the business,” Jessica shares. “So much so that we have expanded this model to our Florida and Texas offices.”

And the results speak for themselves. Jessica recalls one student from Winston-Salem State University who started with a simple campus meet-and-greet last year. By this fall, she’d attended Fidelity’s immersive HBCU Day and received a full-time offer in their competitive sales program. “It was a full-circle moment,” Jessica says. “That’s when you realize the impact of these events.”

From Underdog to Game-Changer: How Fidelity Investments Is Building Brand Awareness

Building a corporate brand on HBCU campuses isn’t easy. Jessica acknowledges that, in the past, Fidelity wasn’t exactly a household name among HBCU students.

Fast forward to today, and Fidelity’s brand awareness has skyrocketed on campuses. From supporting homecomings to showing up at marquee events like the Thurgood Marshall Leadership Institute, Fidelity is making its mark. This fall, they’ve kicked things up a notch by hosting events at campuses across the country, including Florida A&M University, North Carolina Central University, and Howard University.

The numbers don’t lie: “Our applications from HBCU students are up compared to last year,” Jessica notes. “It’s proof that students are starting to recognize us and see the value in working here.” But this isn’t just about hiring—it’s about representation. Fidelity wants to be more than a recruiter; they want to be deeply engaged.

The Big Picture: What’s Next for Fidelity’s HBCU Strategy?

So, what’s the endgame here? For Jessica, the goal is simple: more representation, more opportunity, and more success stories. “In a perfect world, I’d love to see our hiring numbers for HBCU students continue to rise,” she says. But she’s realistic. “I’m one person in a big system. What’s important is that we keep building relationships and showing up in the right places.”

Looking forward, Fidelity Investments plans to continue growing its mentorship programs, strategic university collaborations, and investment in the next generation of talent, like with Invest in My Education, the firm’s social impact initiative aimed at removing systemic barriers to education for historically underserved communities. Jessica’s focus is on quality over quantity—making sure that every student they interact with knows they’re not just a number. “I hope to continue advocating for these students, helping them realize their potential, and showing them the greatness that exists within them,” she says.

It’s More Than Recruiting—It’s Representation

Fidelity’s HBCU engagement isn’t about checking boxes or meeting quotas. It’s about building a bridge between talented students and meaningful careers. For Jessica, it’s about much more than just placing students in jobs. It’s about mentorship, partnerships, and creating opportunities that last long after graduation day.

As Jessica so perfectly put it, “I’ve always wanted to help others realize their greatness.” And with Fidelity’s growing presence on HBCU campuses, that’s exactly what’s happening—one student at a time.

Ready to Explore Opportunities at Fidelity Investments?

Looking to jumpstart your career with a company that values diversity and invests in your future? Visit jobs.fidelity.com for more information on available roles and internships. Interested in connecting with Jessica to learn more about Fidelity’s HBCU engagement? Reach out to her on LinkedIn and start the conversation!

Greetings Fam, I'm a proud Florida A&M Rattler and a second-gen HBCU grad through and through. Co-founding and steering the ship at HBCU Lifestyle is my gig, where I get to mix my love for UX design, digital marketing, and tech into something really cool for the HBCU community. Oh, and I'm also involved with my local FAMU alumni association chapter; it's like keeping a piece of HBCU with me always. Plus, I'm in the trenches too, raising a college bound teenager. So, I know a little something about the highs and lows of this journey. My aim? To make HBCU Lifestyle as relatable, real, and informative as it can be, all while celebrating our amazing HBCU culture and heritage.

