Ever thought about how studying or teaching abroad could change your life? Or what it’s like to be part of something bigger, shaping the future of not just your campus, but the entire world? Well, that’s exactly what’s happening at 19 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country, and it’s all thanks to the Fulbright Program.

In case you’re wondering why this matters, let me break it down: these schools, now recognized as 2024 Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leaders, are setting the stage for the next wave of global changemakers. If you’ve ever considered taking your education to the next level or simply want to broaden your worldview, keep reading. You’ll see how Fulbright is helping to make international experiences available to HBCU students and faculty.

The Real MVPs: Meet the 2024 Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leaders

Let’s talk about this unique squad of 19 HBCUs recognized as 2024 Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leaders. These schools, like Howard University and North Carolina A&T, are at the forefront of sending students, faculty, and recent grads abroad to study, teach, and research, and bringing international students and faculty to their campuses. But it's more than just studying overseas—it’s about transforming lives.

Check out the graphic below to see the full list of these trailblazing schools:

Fulbright Program Advisers: The Real Plug on Campus

So, how do you get in on this? The real MVPs behind the scenes are Fulbright Program Advisers (FPAs). Think of them as your go-to guides on all things Fulbright for students who want to apply to study, teach or do research abroad after they graduate. They’re not just emailing out deadlines—they’re laying out the game plan for your Fulbright journey. Here’s how they help:

Workshops & Informal Meetups : FPAs are hosting events to make Fulbright feel less like a far-off dream and more like a real possibility.

: FPAs are hosting events to make Fulbright feel less like a far-off dream and more like a real possibility. Tailored Support : Whether you’re interested in teaching English in a remote village or doing research on cutting-edge tech, FPAs help you choose the right path.

: Whether you’re interested in teaching English in a remote village or doing research on cutting-edge tech, FPAs help you choose the right path. Connecting with Alumni : They bring in Fulbright Alumni Ambassadors to share their personal stories, so you can see firsthand what’s possible.

: They bring in Fulbright Alumni Ambassadors to share their personal stories, so you can see firsthand what’s possible. Faculty Opportunities: It's not just for students. Faculty and administrators can get in on the action too, through Fulbright’s Scholar Program.

From VSU to Ghana: Dr. Karl Jackson’s Epic Journey

Dr. Karl Jackson, at the University of Ghana during his Fulbright journey, where he contributed to research and youth mentorship.

Dr. Karl Jackson, a chemistry professor at Virginia State University, took his Fulbright journey to Ghana—and it was nothing short of transformative. Jackson worked on water purification research while mentoring kids through the Fafali Organization. But what really struck him? His connection with the community.

“The community service with Fafali reminded me of the passion I once had to make a difference,” Jackson said. His experience was so powerful that he’s now working to bring the same mentorship model back to his hometown; building on his work mentoring HBCU students in STEM fields.And as if that wasn’t enough, Jackson even found time to visit Cape Coast Castle, a historical site that deepened his personal connection to the African American experience.

Scholars in Residence: Changing the Game Beyond the Classroom

Dr. Karuppusamy at NCCU (credit: North Carolina Central University), volunteering with the Community Health Coalition.

Fulbright isn’t just about sending people abroad. Thanks to the Scholar-in-Residence (SIR) program, global scholars are landing right here on HBCU campuses, making a huge impact both in and out of the classroom.

At North Carolina Central University, for example, Dr. Balasubramani Karuppusamy from India didn’t just teach geospatial technology—he mentored students, volunteered in the community, and even moderated a regional high school science bowl. Talk about changing the game!

The Ripple Effect: How Fulbright is Making HBCUs a Global Hub

Here’s the best part: Fulbright’s reach goes far beyond just a semester abroad or a classroom lecture. It’s about building long-term, meaningful partnerships. Take Virginia State University, Morgan State University, and Xavier University of Louisiana —thanks to the Fulbright Outreach Lecturing Fund, they’ve hosted international scholars who’ve paved the way for continued collaboration with faculty long after their official visits.

HBCUs like Alcorn State University, Bennett College, Huston-Tillotson University, Jarvis Christian University, LeMoyne-Owen College, Lincoln University of Pennsylvania, and Mississippi Valley State University are bringing Foreign Language Teaching Assistants to campus teach their their language and share their cultures with U.S. students and the entire community.

And these partnerships? They’re not just for show. They’re leading to groundbreaking research, expanded course offerings, and a whole new level of global engagement for HBCU campuses.

Why You Should Care (And How You Can Be Next)

By now, you’re probably thinking, “This sounds great, but what’s in it for me?” Well, if you’ve ever dreamed of living abroad, gaining hands-on experience in your field, or just getting a new perspective on life, Fulbright is the key. Whether you're an undergrad, a grad student, or even a faculty member, there’s an opportunity waiting for you.

As Dr. Jackson put it, “Visiting Africa offers a unique fulfillment for African Americans, but I believe it would be a highly valuable experience for anyone.” And that’s the point—Fulbright isn’t just for one type of person or one kind of experience. It’s for anyone who’s ready to step up and take on the world.

Ready to learn more? Visit the Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leader page to explore workshops, webinars, and opportunities designed specifically for HBCUs. The world’s waiting—and you’ve got more to offer than you think.

