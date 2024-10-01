From Accountant to Startup Star: Busayo’s Revolutionary Path

Last Updated on October 1, 2024

Hey, HBCU Fam! Let me tell you a story about how a traditional career in accounting transformed into a cutting-edge tech journey. Meet Busayo Ogunsanya. Born in Nigeria and based in NYC, Busayo is an accountant who’s taken the road less traveled. From corporate roles at a public accounting firm and JP Morgan to co-founding Muse Tax, Busayo’s story is nothing short of inspiring. Get ready to see how he's flipping the script on the tax services game with AI.

Meeting Busayo: The Accountant with Big Dreams

“I always knew I was going to have my own business,” Busayo recalls. It all started at Fordham University, where he realized that accounting is the language of business. Intrigued by the possibilities, he pursued his accounting education, even as he dabbled in real estate. One day, while navigating the bustling halls of the cafeteria, Busayo stumbled into a chance encounter with a recruiter from a public accounting firm.

This fateful meeting set him on a unique career path. With his newfound opportunity, Busayo decided to give it a shot, ultimately landing an internship and a full-time offer that would shape his professional journey in ways he never anticipated.

From Corporate to Co-Founder: The Big Leap

Over an intense period that found Busayo working full-time while studying for his Certified Public Accountant (CPA) exam, he remained steadfast in balancing his time juggling multiple priorities, noting that both were a gateway to freedom. After gaining invaluable experience at the public accounting firm, he felt the pull of entrepreneurship, but wasn’t ready to start a business yet. Instead, he transitioned to private equity, where he gained insight into creating and managing wealth. As the tech industry continued to evolve and transform workflows across all industries, he was inspired to fuse his knowledge of accounting and wealth management with tech and innovation, which helped him transition to entrepreneurship.

The Muse Tax Journey: Innovation at Its Best

So, how did Busayo leap from Corporate America to founding Muse Tax? “I like to tinker around technology and think, how will things be done in the next 10 or 15 years?” he shares. This curiosity, plus his own experiences in tax accounting, led to creating a chatbot, Ask My Uncle Sam, and eventually Muse Tax. By integrating AI into tax services, Busayo aims to make tax planning smarter and more efficient.

Muse Tax leverages data for predictive analytics. “If you build a large LLM model and train those data sets based on everyone's different profile, you could build something very unique,” he says. The result? A game-changing approach to tax services that could revolutionize the accounting industry.

The Future of Accounting: Opportunities and Innovations

Looking ahead, Busayo sees significant opportunities in accounting, especially with AI and technology integration. “I think in the next 3 to 5 years, there's going to be a high demand for accountants,” he predicts, noting that many professionals are nearing retirement. For Gen Z accountants, this means a prime opportunity to step in and innovate.

Busayo's parting advice? Let the challenges and tough lessons serve as “motivation to get where you want to be in life.” Whether you stay in corporate roles or venture into entrepreneurship, the skills and experiences you gain in accounting will be invaluable, and as Busayo’s story demonstrates, also inspiring.

Gems for Young and Hungry Entrepreneurs

Busayo believes accounting is essential for any aspiring entrepreneur. With modern tools like AI, Excel, and Google Docs, you don't have to be a math whiz to excel in accounting. “You just have to understand concepts,” he emphasizes. Accounting offers a versatile foundation, especially now with evolving perceptions of the field.

“Back then, there was no UpWork, Fiverr, YouTube, Instagram, or TikTok,” Busayo notes. “You can legit build a brand in accounting within a niche. For instance, tax planning for NIL athletes or consultants can be highly lucrative. Imagine specializing in NIL for HBCUs in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.” With a niche industry or clientele, the opportunities are vast — whether you specialize in financial accounting, tax planning, or investment management.

Advice for Aspiring Gen Z Accountants

After reflecting on his career journey, Busayo has some golden advice for young accountants:

Keep an Open Mind and Have a Long-Term Vision: “Think about the ideal lifestyle for yourself 10-15 years from now.”

“Think about the ideal lifestyle for yourself 10-15 years from now.” Embrace the Versatility of an Accounting Background: “Whether you want to climb the corporate ladder or start your own business, understanding accounting gives you a solid foundation.”

“Whether you want to climb the corporate ladder or start your own business, understanding accounting gives you a solid foundation.” Plan Your Career Path: “Whether it’s working for a top firm or running your own startup, having a clear vision will guide your career decisions.”

“Whether it’s working for a top firm or running your own startup, having a clear vision will guide your career decisions.” Aim High: “Remember— the sky's the limit. With a CPA license, you can jump into any industry, understand the numbers, and level up.”

Take the Next Step with Accounting+

Ready to follow in Busayo’s footsteps and craft your unique accounting career? Start your journey with Accounting+. Discover vast opportunities, access advice from the pros, find scholarships, support, and join a community where your ambitions are seen and heard. Dream big and make it happen — your future in accounting awaits!

