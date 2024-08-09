HBCU Homecoming 2024: Celebrations, Traditions, and More

Last Updated on August 9, 2024

Why HBCU Homecomings Are the Ultimate Vibe

Ever experienced the magic of an HBCU homecoming? If not, let’s change that ASAP. These aren’t just any ordinary college events; they’re full-on festivals that light up campuses with school spirit, culture, and community. This fall, we’re gearing up for another legendary HBCU Homecoming 2024 SZN, and I’m here to give you the ultimate scoop. Spoiler: it's going to be lit.

When we talk about HBCU homecomings, we’re talking about a legacy that’s deep AF. These events have turned into massive cultural celebrations honoring the vibes and victories of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It’s way more than football; think parades, step shows, concerts, and, of course, the legendary homecoming game. Basically, it’s like your favorite holiday, but with way more swag.

5 Homecomings to Experience in 2024 🎊

This year, we’re highlighting five popular homecomings that you absolutely need to experience. These are in no particular order because, honestly, each one brings its unique flavor and hype.

🎊 GHOE: The Greatest Party You’ll Ever Attend

Photo via North Carolina A&T University

Ever heard of the “Greatest Homecoming on Earth”? No, it’s not just hype; it’s North Carolina A&T University’s homecoming, and it lives up to the name. GHOE pulls in thousands every year, turning Greensboro into party central. Imagine a week packed with parades, concerts featuring major artists like Summer Walker, Lil Durk, Flo Milli, Coco Jones, and YTB FATT, and a football game that’s the talk of the town. In 2021, this event alone raked in about $10 million. Wild, right? Greensboro owes its glow-up to GHOE. And get this, 2024 marks the 98th edition of GHOE, running from October 13 to October 19. Trust me, you don’t want to miss it!

🌟 Howard Homecoming: Where Celebs and Culture Collide

Photo via Keith Golden Jr./The Hilltop

Howard University, right in the heart of Washington, D.C., throws one of the dopest homecomings in the country. With over 20,000 attendees, including a ton of celeb alumni, Howard’s homecoming is a must-hit event. It’s not just about the football game; it’s about reconnecting with our roots, celebrating Black excellence, and making connections that last a lifetime. 2024 is extra special because it’s the 100th anniversary of Howard University’s Homecoming, dubbed the “100th Homecoming: Howard University Yard of Fame.” Running from October 13 to October 20, this year’s celebration is set to be epic. And don’t forget to check out the official site frequently for updates because Google named it its “Most Searched Homecoming.” Last year’s concert at Yardfest 2023 featured Atlanta rapper Offset, so you know it’s going to be lit again this year!

🎶 SpelHouse: Double the Fun, Double the Memories

Photo via Morehouse College

Let’s talk about the iconic duo of Spelman and Morehouse Colleges, better known as SpelHouse. This combined homecoming event draws over 30,000 people and is known for its lit concerts. Past homecoming concerts have featured a Hip-Hop and Neo-Soul concert, with 21 Savage headlining the Hip-Hop concert and Ne-Yo headlining the Neo-Soul concert. The energy, the unity, and the school pride at SpelHouse are simply unmatched. It’s a celebration where we come together to honor our shared heritage and look forward to an even brighter future. And let’s be real, it’s also the perfect excuse to stunt on the gram.

💙 Hampton Homecoming: Spirit, Unity, and Unforgettable Moments

Photo via Hampton University

Hampton University’s homecoming is another celebration that’s close to our hearts. Known for its spirited atmosphere, Hampton’s homecoming features parades, concerts, and a football game that brings everyone together. Get ready for an unforgettable experience as Hampton University presents its 2024 Homecoming theme: “Pirates Island”! The campus will be transformed into a vibrant oasis of excitement and camaraderie, featuring thrilling social engagements, music, and a battle on the gridiron that ignites school pride and sets Armstrong Stadium on fire. It’s a time for alumni to reconnect, reminisce, and create new memories. The sense of belonging and community at Hampton is real, making it a cherished tradition for everyone involved. Plus, who doesn’t love a good excuse to dig out their old college gear and pretend they’re 20 again?

🎈TSU Homecoming: Partying with Purpose

Photo via Tennessee State University

Tennessee State University’s homecoming is synonymous with hype celebrations and strong alumni vibes. Last year’s events included the ‘We Are One' Ultimate Day Party, Homecoming Parade, Annual Fish Fry, Homecoming Gala Reception & Dinner, Gospel Explosion, Comedy Show, and Miss and Mister TSU coronation. Traditional events like parades, tailgating, and the football game create an atmosphere that’s hard to top. It’s a time for us to come together, show our school spirit, and support our alma mater. The bonds we form during these celebrations are what make HBCU homecomings so special. Plus, let’s be real, it’s the perfect excuse to party like you’re still in college (even if your knees say otherwise).

HBCU Homecoming 2024 Schedule: Your Go-To Guide 📅

Now, let’s get into the details. Here’s the schedule for the 2024 HBCU Homecoming games. Whether you’re planning to hit up your alma mater’s event or want to check out another HBCU’s homecoming, this schedule has you covered.

Home Visitor Location Dates Alcorn State Arkansas-Pine Bluff Lorman, MS Sep 29-Oct 5 Alabama State Florida A&M Montgomery, AL Sep 29-Oct 5 Lincoln University (MO) Lincoln (CA) Jefferson City, MO Sep 29-Oct 5 Morgan State Lincoln University (PA) Baltimore, MD Sep 29-Oct 5 Delaware State Saint Francis (PA) Dover, DE Sep 29-Oct 5 Miles College Central State Fairfield, AL Sep 29-Oct 5 Texas Southern Virginia Lynchburg Houston, TX Sep 29-Oct 5 Fort Valley State Allen University Fort Valley, GA Oct 6-12 Alabama A&M Bethune-Cookman Huntsville, AL Oct 6-12 Tennessee State Eastern Illinois Nashville, TN Oct 6-12 Virginia State Bowie State Petersburg, VA Oct 6-12 Howard University Tennessee State Washington, DC Oct 13-19 North Carolina A&T Hampton Greensboro, NC Oct 13-19 Albany State Morehouse Albany, GA Oct 13-19 Clark Atlanta Miles College Atlanta, GA Oct 13-19 Grambling State Arkansas-Pine Bluff Grambling, LA Oct 13-19 Johnson C. Smith Shaw University Charlotte, NC Oct 13-19 Mississippi Valley State Bethune-Cookman Itta Bena, MS Oct 13-19 Bowie State Bluefield State Bowie, MD Oct 13-19 North Carolina Central Morgan State Durham, NC Oct 20-26 South Carolina State Delaware State Orangeburg, SC Oct 20-26 Savannah State Lane College Savannah, GA Oct 20-26 Arkansas-Pine Bluff Mississippi Valley State Pine Bluff, AR Oct 20-26 Bethune-Cookman Jackson State Daytona Beach, FL Oct 20-26 Hampton Elon Hampton, VA Oct 20-27 Norfolk State Howard Norfolk, VA Oct 20-26 Morehouse TBA Atlanta, GA Oct 20-26 Florida A&M Texas Southern Tallahassee, FL Oct 27-Nov 2 Jackson State Arkansas-Pine Bluff Jackson, MS Oct 27-Nov 2 Allen University Central State Columbia, SC Oct 27-Nov 2 Virginia Union Bluefield State Richmond, VA Oct 27-Nov 2 Shaw University Livingstone Raleigh, NC Oct 27-Nov 2 Tuskegee University Miles College Tuskegee, AL Nov 3-9 Winston Salem-State Fayetteville State Winston-Salem, NC Nov 3-9 Edward Waters Allen University Jacksonville, FL Nov 3-9

More Than Just a Game: The Heart of HBCU Homecomings

At the heart of every HBCU homecoming is a celebration of our culture, heritage, and community. It’s about coming together, supporting each other, and making memories that last forever. From the hype performances by marching bands to the heartfelt moments of alumni reconnecting, HBCU homecomings are a testament to the enduring spirit of our schools. And let’s not forget, it’s the ultimate excuse to eat, drink, and be merry.

Join the Celebration: Let’s Make 2024 Legendary

Whether you’re a current student, an alum, or a supporter, there’s something magical about HBCU Homecoming SZN that pulls us all in. So mark your calendars, plan your fits, and get ready to be part of the ultimate celebration of culture, community, and school spirit. Let’s make the 2024 HBCU homecoming games the best ones yet!

Remember, HBCU homecomings 2024 are about more than just the events; they’re about the connections we make, the pride we feel, and the traditions we uphold. So join us in celebrating our legacy and looking forward to an incredible year of homecoming festivities. Get ready, because 2024 is going to be one for the books!

