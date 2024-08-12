Last Updated on August 12, 2024

Ever dreamed of making it big in the film industry? Meet Bruce Clifton, the mastermind behind the inaugural HBCU Film Invitational. This groundbreaking event showcases and nurtures the next generation of Black filmmakers from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Picture this: Detroit, the heart of innovation, bustling with young talent, all competing for the prestigious $10,000 Jury Award. The best part? You can join this epic journey.

Bruce's vision is simple yet powerful: create a platform where young Black creatives can shine, network, and grow. “I wanted to be a filmmaker since I was a kid,” Bruce shared. But making it in the industry? That’s a whole different story. That's why he’s so passionate about this festival—because he knows firsthand the challenges and triumphs of the filmmaking world.

Bruce Clifton's Journey: From Dreams to Big Screens

Bruce Clifton’s story isn’t your typical Hollywood saga. Growing up in Detroit, Bruce faced the challenge of turning his filmmaking passion into reality. Now after a decade in the industry, he says this moment was made possible by an Executive Producer who took Bruce under her wing, Capella Fahoome. “The opportunity she gave me at the beginning of my career is probably the biggest catalyst for why I started developing Autumn Sun,” Bruce shared. It wasn’t just about making films—it was about creating opportunities for others, especially young Black filmmakers.

In 2018, a visit to North Carolina A&T State University sparked an idea when a faculty member mentioned their lack of resources for a filmmaking curriculum but expressed support for student participation. That was Bruce’s lightbulb moment.

What if there was a film festival just for HBCUs, where student filmmakers could show off their work, gain recognition, and level up professionally? With support from educators like Edwin Moye from North Carolina A&T, Bruce started developing the HBCU Film Invitational, initially planning a small beta test.

Of course, it wasn’t smooth sailing. Despite the hurdles, his determination never wavered. Fast forward to today, and Bruce’s dream has come to life, setting the stage for a revolution in the filmmaking community.

The Festival’s Vision and Goals: Creating a Space to Thrive

So, what’s the big deal about the HBCU Film Invitational? It’s more than just watching movies. Bruce Clifton’s vision is to create a space where young Black filmmakers can thrive, connect, and grow.

The festival’s mission is to showcase the creativity and talent of HBCU students. “We need to highlight the creativity and art that they already have,” Bruce emphasized. It’s about building a community where young filmmakers can find their audience and develop their skills.

Key partnerships with Autumn Sun, Michigan Central, and HBCU Go TV have turned this vision into a major event. “You’re only as valuable as the people who open doors for you,” Bruce noted.

Detroit, with its rich history of innovation and culture, is the perfect backdrop. Mayor Duggan said, “Filmmakers are innovators in their own right, and so it makes perfect sense to have the HBCU Film Invitational in Detroit.”

The ultimate goal? To foster a new generation of skilled and connected Black filmmakers. Bruce’s vision goes beyond the festival; it's about creating a legacy and a thriving community of creatives.

Meet the Stars: The Top HBCU Film Invitational Finalists

Let’s shine the spotlight on the real stars of the HBCU Film Invitational: the top student filmmakers. Selected from over 100 submissions, these talented individuals are ready to showcase their work in Detroit and compete for the $10,000 Jury Award. Here they are:

Student Name University Class Year Alana I. Smith Howard University 2024 Alexis Barry Howard University 2023 Amayah Williams Alabama State University 2023 Cameron Rivers North Carolina A&T State University 2025 Chris Isidoro Saldivar Clark Atlanta University 2024 Cyan Shreve Howard University 2023 Damon Brown North Carolina A&T State University 2025 DaQuan Brown Morehouse College 2025 David Dupree Jr. Howard University 2023 Deairyus Conner North Carolina A&T State University 2023 Dennis Simmons III Howard University 2024 Evin Guilford Howard University 2023 Jai Foskey North Carolina A&T State University 2025 Jala Bennett Howard University 2024 JaSean Allen Alabama State University 2024 Juwaan Johnson Texas Southern University 2025 Kennedy Dunning Spelman College 2023 Loren Dooley Howard University 2023 Munyang Tengen Howard University 2024 Naylani Burton Howard University 2025 Quincy Chester Howard University 2023 Victoria Greer Howard University 2024

These filmmakers represent the future of Black cinema. They bring unique stories, perspectives, and talents to the screen, and this festival is their chance to shine. Whether they’re from Howard, Morehouse, Spelman, or any other HBCU, each of these students has earned their place in the spotlight.

Event Highlights: What’s Poppin’ at the Festival

Alright, let’s get into the good stuff—what you can expect at the HBCU Film Invitational in Detroit. This isn’t just any film festival; it’s packed with events that will inspire, educate, and entertain.

Opening Night Watch Party : Kicking off on August 23rd, the festival starts with an epic watch party. Catch the 25 student films under the stars in a relaxed, festive atmosphere.

: Kicking off on August 23rd, the festival starts with an epic watch party. Catch the 25 student films under the stars in a relaxed, festive atmosphere. Panels and Discussions : On the morning of August 24th, insightful panels about HBCU culture and the future of Black cinema will be led by industry experts.

: On the morning of August 24th, insightful panels about HBCU culture and the future of Black cinema will be led by industry experts. Awards Presentation : The main event on the evening of August 24th, live-taped and broadcasted on HBCU Go TV, reveals who wins the $10,000 Jury Award.

: The main event on the evening of August 24th, live-taped and broadcasted on HBCU Go TV, reveals who wins the $10,000 Jury Award. Post Awards Gala : An after-party at the historic Michigan Central station with music, networking, and celebrations.

: An after-party at the historic Michigan Central station with music, networking, and celebrations. Guest Appearances: Notable figures from the film and entertainment industry, including Detroit’s Mayor Duggan and city council members, will attend.

Most events are free, with only the awards show and gala requiring tickets, ensuring everyone can be part of this groundbreaking festival.

Future Plans: Taking It to the Next Level

Bruce Clifton isn’t stopping at just one successful festival. His plans for the future are all about expansion and creating even more opportunities for young Black filmmakers.

Expanding the Invitational : Inviting the top 25 films from Black filmmakers aged 18 to 30 across the country in 2025, creating a national platform for young talent.

: Inviting the top 25 films from Black filmmakers aged 18 to 30 across the country in 2025, creating a national platform for young talent. Building a Conference : Evolving the festival into a full-blown conference, bringing together the best young filmmakers under 30 to network and build lasting connections.

: Evolving the festival into a full-blown conference, bringing together the best young filmmakers under 30 to network and build lasting connections. International Reach : Exploring the possibility of taking the festival international, with potential collaborations like the Afro Nation festival to bring global exposure to HBCU filmmakers.

: Exploring the possibility of taking the festival international, with potential collaborations like the Afro Nation festival to bring global exposure to HBCU filmmakers. Diverse Art Forms: Expanding the festival to include other art forms such as culinary arts, beauty, and dance, creating a multidisciplinary celebration of Black creativity.

The Future’s Bright for Black Cinema

By showcasing HBCU students' work, providing networking opportunities, and setting the stage for professional development, the HBCU Film Invitational is paving the way for the next generation of Black filmmakers.

So, whether you're a filmmaker, a film enthusiast, or just someone who believes in the power of storytelling, this festival is something you’ll want to support and follow closely. It’s not just about the films; it’s about the future of Black cinema.

Get Involved: Here’s How

Want to get involved or learn more? Here are some ways to connect with the HBCU Film Invitational:

Support these talented filmmakers, spread the word, and be part of this exciting movement. The future of Black cinema is bright, and it starts here.

Greetings Fam, I'm a proud Florida A&M Rattler and a second-gen HBCU grad through and through. Co-founding and steering the ship at HBCU Lifestyle is my gig, where I get to mix my love for UX design, digital marketing, and tech into something really cool for the HBCU community. Oh, and I'm also involved with my local FAMU alumni association chapter; it's like keeping a piece of HBCU with me always. Plus, I'm in the trenches too, raising a college bound teenager. So, I know a little something about the highs and lows of this journey. My aim? To make HBCU Lifestyle as relatable, real, and informative as it can be, all while celebrating our amazing HBCU culture and heritage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

WhatsApp

