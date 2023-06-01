2023 ABFF Film Festival: HBCU Marching Bands Documentary Selected

Webber Marketing is proud to announce that its film, “National Battle of the Bands: A Salute to HBCU Marching Bands,” has been chosen as an official selection for the prestigious 2023 ABFF Film Festival in the Documentary Features section. The ABFF Film Festival, which showcases the finest in independent Black cinema, will take place in Miami Beach, Florida, from June 14-18, 2023.

The compelling National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB) documentary delves into the vibrant world of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) marching bands and their annual Battle of the Bands event. Captivating audiences with an inside look at the rigorous preparation, showmanship, and storied history of HBCU marching bands, the film offers a unique perspective on this cherished cultural institution. The documentary will be an ABFF Film Festival premiere.

“We are honored and delighted that our film has been selected for the 2023 ABFF Film Festival…The festival has a distinguished legacy of showcasing the best in Black cinema, and we are proud to contribute to that tradition and provide audiences with a glimpse into the captivating world of HBCU marching bands.” Derek Webber, Executive Producer

The ABFF Film Festival Celebrates Black Cinema and Promotes Cultural Understanding

Featuring insightful interviews with band members, directors, and other notable figures in the world of HBCU marching bands, the documentary also includes exhilarating footage from the National Battle of the Bands event, held annually at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

The 2023 American Black Film Festival will encompass diverse films, panels, and events dedicated to celebrating Black cinema and promoting cultural understanding.

For more information about the NBOTB visit www.nationalbattleofthebands.com

About National Battle of the Bands: Enhancing the exposure of Historically Black Colleges & Universities marching bands, while developing students through music and education, the NBOTB is an annual musical showcase. The National Battle of the Bands’ mission is to enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and their marching bands and their roles in educating aspiring musicians and developing future leaders. Event organizers have generated close to $1 million in scholarships for the participating colleges and universities. The 2023 event is in Houston, Texas, and features HBCU bands from across the country.

Source: National Battle of the Bands