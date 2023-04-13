FABA Fest In Barbados Celebrates HBCU Alumni: June 15-18, 2023

FABA Fest is the First-Ever Festival for Historically Black Colleges and University (HBCU) Alumni

Tickets are now on sale for FABA Fest –For Alumni, By Alumni – heralded as the first-ever festival celebrating alumni of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The four-day festival takes place on the island of Barbados during the Juneteenth weekend, June 15-18, 2023, with passes starting at $349 per person. For passes and information, visit fabafest.com.

The producers of The Takeover, one of the longest-operating and largest African American travel clubs, are the brainchild behind FABA Fest, which celebrates and illuminates the vast cultural wealth and excellence of the HBCU experience.

The Juneteenth gathering is the first-of-its-kind HBCU destination experience, bringing “the Yard” to the shores of the Caribbean, set against a backdrop that is steeped in the African diasporic culture.

Festival goers can expect a curated community-centered, culturally rich and impactful travel experience, reuniting alumni while strengthening their global ties to the HBCU network. The weekend will also raise funds and awareness for HBCU students, encouraging alumni to “pay it forward,” while elevating HBCUs’ status and significance throughout Barbados and the Caribbean.

“FABA Fest is unlike any other festival experience in the world…This festival is more than a party, it’s a reunion. It’s a celebration of HBCU and Black excellence. It’s a melding of rich cultures. And most importantly, it’s an opportunity to make an impact.” La Chanda Ricks, the founder of FABA Fest

FABA Fest To Shine Light on Cultural Significance

An Alumni Engagement Leadership Summit will kick-off the festivities with university administrators and alumni association leaders attending this invitation-only, pre-fest brain trust to discuss innovative strategies to increase alumni engagement and giving, with a focus on international outreach.

All attendees will be privy to a roster of curated events, including a golf tournament, Barbadian polo match and a homecoming-inspired beach tailgate party. FABA Fest will also include free empowerment sessions for visitors and residents with informative talks and panel discussions presented by some of the world’s most prominent HBCU graduates.

FABA also promises to shine a light on the cultural significance of the HBCU DJ featuring an impressive roster of the world’s best HBCU alumni DJs – each bringing his or her own unique sound, style and of course, big HBCU energy to social events at venues throughout the island. The weekend’s signature event – the first HBCU Battle of the Boats – is billed as a “boat party with a purpose”, and also will raise funds and awareness for current HBCU students.

“We are ecstatic that Barbados is the host island for this incredible and historic event…The realization of this festival, one that shines a spotlight on the HBCU experience and celebrates its alumni, further cements Barbados’ commitment to continually sharing Barbados with the Black travel community. This is your island, your ‘home away from home,’ and we look forward to celebrating with you during FABA Fest this Juneteenth weekend.” Eusi Skeete, U.S. director of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc

Barbados has several direct flights from major East Coast airports with connections from mid-West and West Coast hubs coupled with room blocks at several hotel properties throughout the island. FABA Fest has partnered with island travel leaders, Blue Sky Luxury and BSL Rentals, to offer private accommodations for large groups and families. Enjoy a 10% savings on rental stays of 3-5 nights valid June 13-20 (use promo code FABA).

For more information or to purchase passes, visit www.fabafest.com. For additional travel information, visit www.visitbarbados.org.

Source: The Hype Magazine