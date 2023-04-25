Tomia Gordon appearing on the popular game show Wheel of Fortune College Week.

Tomia Gordon, an Alabama A&M University junior communications media major from Phenix City, Alabama, was a contestant on the April 5th Wheel of Fortune College Week and was a big winner.

“She was the only HBCU student represented,” says AAMU Honors Program Assistant Director Carla Draper-Holloway. Tomia competed against students representing Texas A&M and the California-Fullerton.

Draper-Holloway organized a watch party to see if Tomia would win it big.

During the Wheel of Fortune College Week Spring Break, Gordon, competed against two other students from Texas A&M University and California State University-Fullerton.

Gordon ended up winning $31,700 in cash and prizes on the show, which took place April 5. Her prizes included a trip to the Cayman Islands and more than $21,000 in cash.

At AAMU, Gordon is the executive president of the AAMU Honors Program. She told Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajack on the show that she aspires to become a news anchor when she finishes college.

Congrats to our Bulldog Tomia Gordon on her winnings tonight #AAMU #HBCU @aamuedu pic.twitter.com/GVSnbdVL2D — From The Hill Podcast (@FromTheHill1875) April 6, 2023

Gordon was also featured on the Wheel of Fortune College Week commercial.

Source: Alabama A&M University Newsdesk