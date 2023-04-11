Mischief for Change Scholarship: Sour Patch Kids and TMCF Invest in HBCUs

Photo via Mondelēz International, Inc.

Sour Patch Kids is calling current or prospective students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) seeking scholarship funds to participate in the third annual Mischief for Change scholarship program.

The brand has committed $1 million in scholarships over five years for eligible students attending HBCUs. To date, the program has supported 21 students attending HBCU schools across the country – future changemakers who were selected for demonstrating how they are/will change the world for the better.

Alongside Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), Sour Patch Kids created the Mischief for Change scholarship to support the students willing to use mischievous ideas to spark change.

Investing in Next Generation of Black leaders

Sour Patch Kids is proud to partner with TMCF for this program that inspires change and invests in the next generation of Black leaders through the Mischief for Change scholarship program.

“The Mischief for Change scholarship is helping empower students who are the next generation of changemakers…The SOUR PATCH KIDS brand is about playful mischief, and this scholarship supports students who challenge the norm to spark meaningful social change. We are excited to welcome the 2023 scholars into the family and partner with HBCUs to support Black students pursuing their education and aspiring to positively transform the world.” – Candyce Jefferson, Senior Brand Manager for the Sour Patch Kids brand

Mischief for Change Scholarship Overview

TMCF and Sour Patch Kids are proud to offer financial assistance to outstanding students attending one of TMCF’s member-schools that include 47 publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs).

Ten (10) Mischief for Change scholarship recipients will be selected to receive up to $16,400 ($8,200 per semester) for the 2023-2024 academic school year which can only be applied to verifiable costs associated with average tuition and usual fees.

Scholarship Eligibility Requirements:

Be enrolled full-time as an undergraduate freshman, sophomore, junior or senior at a TMCF member-school during the 2023-2024 academic school year.

Students must be Black/African American.

Current cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher.

Submit the 2023-2024 FAFSA to your selected university/college.

Able to demonstrate a financial need.

Be a U.S. Citizen or legal permanent resident with a valid permanent resident card or passport stamped I-551.

Applications for the Sour Patch Kids Mischief for Change scholarship are currently open and will close on May 8 at 11:59 PM ET. Winners will receive one of 10 scholarships.

“Sample Our Schools”Marching Band Kit

Sour Patch Kids is also calling “atten-hut” to HBCU marching band fans who want to create a free, custom marching band sample kit as part of the “Sample Our Schools” program – a first-time campaign element.

Users can mix fight song tracks from Morehouse College, Tuskegee University, and Winston-Salem State Universitymarching bands to produce custom tracks. Fans can post their own mix using the samples and tag @TheRealSourPatchKids on TikTok for a chance to be featured on the brand’s social media page and help spread the joy and talent found at HBCUs.

HBCUs play an unmatched role in elevating Black students and the Black community. Many students rely on scholarship funds to help with the significant financial challenges as college costs have risen.

“We are thrilled to partner with the 2023 Sour Patch Kids Mischief for Change scholarship and are appreciative of them supporting our students…We are aligned in enhancing pathways toward economic mobility for HBCU students. Our mission is to foster student success through educational excellence and prepare the next generation of workforce talent. When students are afforded these types of scholarship opportunities, they experience the kind of economic mobility that is life-changing and can have generational impact.” – TMCF CEO & President Dr. Harry Williams

Participation in the “Sample our Schools” program and applications for the Sour Patch Kids Mischief for Change scholarship can be found via the “Sample our Schools” landing page, Sourpatchkids.com/mischiefforchange.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2022 net revenues of approximately $31 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

About Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities.

Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

Source: Mondelēz International, Inc.