2023 Honda Campus All-Star Challenge: Stillman College Wins Top Honors

Stillman College emerged as the champion of the 2023 Honda Campus All-Star Challenge (HCASC), America’s premier academic competition for students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), earning top honors and a $75,000 institutional grant from Honda.

The National Championship Tournament returned to an in-person format for the first time in four years, with over 200 HBCU students and their coaches participating in the event held on the American Honda corporate campus in Torrance, California.

Fostering Lifelong Learning Skills and Building Friendships and Mentorship Opportunities

HCASC is a year-round program that promotes lifelong learning skills, including leadership, collaboration, and sportsmanship. HCASC teams compete on a wide range of topics, including history, science, literature, religion, the arts, and pop culture.

Honda provides opportunities for mentorship with HCASC alumni and Honda associates. The 2023 Honda Campus All-Star Challenge competitors also participated in student networking opportunities and activities with HBCU presidents and representatives.

Supporting the Future of HBCUs

During the 2023 Honda Campus All-Star Challenge match, the Stillman College team bested Tuskegee University in an exciting best two out of three games. As part of this year’s HCASC, Honda awarded more than $400,000 in institutional grants to participating HBCUs.

Through programs like HCASC and Honda Battle of the Bands, Honda is dedicated to driving the legacy of HBCUs. Additionally, Honda has partnered with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and UNCF to provide scholarship funding to support HBCU students pursuing an education in engineering, supply chain management, and manufacturing-related fields.

List of 2023 Honda Campus All-Star Challenge Participating HBCUs:

Alabama A&M University

Alabama State University

Albany State University

Benedict College

Bowie State University

Central State University

Cheyney University-Pennsylvania

Claflin University

Elizabeth City State University

Florida A&M University

Hampton University

Howard University

Kentucky State University

Langston University

Lincoln University-Pennsylvania

Morehouse College

Morgan State University

Norfolk State University

North Carolina A&T State University

North Carolina Central University

Oakwood University

Prairie View A&M University

Shaw University

Southern University-Baton Rouge

Spelman College

Stillman College

Tennessee State University

Tuskegee University

University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff

University of the District of Columbia

Virginia State University

Winston-Salem State University

Learning and Leadership Opportunities for Students

Based on the theme “Friends for Life,” participating students have the opportunity to build camaraderie with students from other HBCUs and gain mentorship opportunities with HCASC alumni and Honda associates. The program not only offers a chance for students to test their knowledge but also encourages the development of leadership and teamwork skills.

The Stillman College team, coached by Dr. Thomas Steven Jennings, included team captain Carla A. Louca, Susannah Britain LeMay, Jaela Williams, and Zharia Nubia Lankford. Dr. Cynthia Warrick, Stillman President, praised the winning team, “I’m so proud that we will bring back the HCASC National Championship title and demonstrate that we create an environment at Stillman to produce this winning talent.”

Institutional Grants Awarded to Participating HBCUs

Along with the 2023 Honda Campus All-Star Challenge championship title, Honda provided more than $400,000 in institutional grants to participating HBCUs, including a $30,000 grant to runner-up Tuskegee University and $20,000 grants to third and fourth-place finishers, Winston-Salem State University and Oakwood University, respectively. The “Great 8” teams that competed in the HCASC Finals also received recognition.

Since its establishment in 1989, HCASC has enriched the lives of 250,000 students and awarded $11 million in institutional grants to participating HBCUs. Honda continues to invest in the legacy of HBCUs through programs like HCASC and the Honda Battle of the Bands. Additionally, Honda partners with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and UNCF to provide scholarship funding to support HBCU students pursuing education in engineering, supply chain management, and manufacturing-related fields.

In conclusion, the 2023 Honda Campus All-Star Challenge has once again showcased the academic excellence of HBCU students. Through the year-round program, students have the opportunity to foster lifelong learning skills, build friendships, and gain leadership opportunities. Honda’s commitment to the legacy of HBCUs is demonstrated through its partnership with organizations like Thurgood Marshall College Fund and UNCF, providing scholarship funding and opportunities for students to succeed beyond the classroom.

To watch the National Championship Tournament, visit HCASC.com

Source: Honda